David Montemayor’s sister Perna hires street gang to murder him for business in Bad Blood

This week Bad Blood examines the savage murder of David Montemayor, who is gunned down just as he is about to take over the family company.

2002 and 44-year-old David Montemayor is married with three children when he is gunned down in an apparent gang robbery.

David, who’d lost an arm in a childhood accident, worked alongside his father and his sister Perna at Interfreight Transport Co. in Compton.

However, not all was well as his sister believed that he was stealing from the business and was incensed that her father was going to leave the company to her brother.

She used a contact to hire Pacoima Flats street gang member Anthony Navarro to murder her brother in exchange from some cash she said her brother had hidden at his home. Navarro agreed and asked his friends Gerardo Lopez, Armando Macias and Alberto Martinez to help him carry out the crime.

They kidnapped David and forced him to drive towards his home to get the money. He was aware his wife and children were there and so instead he drove towards another intersection and then managed to get out and run.

The kidnappers then shot him in the head before fleeing the scene as police gave chase.

Perna eventually pled guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life.

Navarro, Macias and Martinez were all convicted of special circumstances murder and given the death penalty. Lopez was given a life sentence due to being 17-years-old at the time of the crime.

In a final twist, Macias stabbed Navarro 10 times whilst the pair were in a courthouse holding cell.

Bad Blood airs on Thursdays at 10:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.