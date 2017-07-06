David flunks it big time as he can’t remember Isabella’s favorite color on Married at First Sight: Second Chances

This week Married at First Sight: Second Chances, the sparks fly at a meet up when David cannot remember what Isabella’s favorite color is.

Everyone gets together for a drink and they playfully ask what their favorite thing is about their potential spouse. All good fun until David gets asks about Isabella and cannot answer. He think her favorite color is pink or purple, but it is actually a sort of turquoise. Hardly the end of the world you might think, but Isabella seems genuinely annoyed or upset about it and David is definitely in the bad books!

We guess that Isabella is thinking that if he cannot be bothered to remember something as basic as that at the start of the relationship, what is he going to be like 10 years down the line if they are married?

Now its been four months of dating and David and Vanessa both have to make their final decisions, but first its an intense week together!

Married at First Sight: Second Chances airs Thursdays at 10:17 PM on Lifetime.