David Bird Jones and Shane Lester get shot at big-tire top five on Street Outlaws: NOLA

The big-tire list gets a big shake-up on Street Outlaws: New Orleans tonight — when Kye Kelley gives Houston transplant David Bird Jones and Shane Lester a chance to battle for a place among the top five.

Watch footage from the episode below as Jones arrives with a confident: “Hello, ladies!”

Meanwhile, Lester, who drives both a small-tire Mustang Cobra and a big-tire Chevy Nova SS, vows: “I wanna start racing my way to the top.”

Kye, who brings the shake-up after a disappointing turn-out at Dignight, says: “Tonight’s their night to prove themselves.”

But things don’t go smoothly for everyone as footage from this week’s races shows some chaos on the track.

Tonight on Street Outlaws: New Orleans Will big risks be worth the reward? Posted by Street Outlaws: New Orleans on Monday, July 17, 2017

Street Outlaws: New Orleans airs Mondays at 9/8c on Discovery.