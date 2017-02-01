Darrin Henson and Alvester Martin nearly come to blows on Vivica’s Black Magic

Choreographer Darrin Henson is back at work on this week’s Vivica’s Black Magic — but things don’t go smoothly when he nearly comes to blows with dancer Alvester Martin.

The pair have a history of not seeing eye to eye, and it comes to a head this episode when their feud hits new heights.

Vivica A. Fox is excited after managing to get top Vegas promoter Marklen Kennedy to see the guys dance, and she’s happy with their “Matrix meets Mad Max — but with a whole lot of skin showing” routine.

But she then has to deal with a disaster of a week when Darrin and Alvester nearly end up in fisticuffs. And when Alvester slags off the show, she has to take action.

Eurika sweet-talks Darrin into staying, but she has to find another hunk to replace Alvester…



Vivica’s Black Magic airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.