Dark matter and black holes as Space’s Deepest Secrets asks: Was Einstein wrong?

This week on Space’s Deepest Secrets, how dark energy theories are causing a rethink on Einstein’s theories and a look at what we know about black holes.

First up is an episode looking at how dark energy theories are threatening to overturn some of Einstein’s assertions and could help explain the expansion of the universe.

The second episode this week examines what scientists know about black holes and how our understanding of them has started to change with the discovery of supermassive black holes at the center of most massive galaxies, including our own Milky Way.

Since those discoveries there have been various theories about how they might be involved in the creation of galaxies and debates over their function in the universe but the truth is nobody really knows what goes on inside these mysterious objects.

The series tells the story of the men and women who have shaped our understanding of the universe and pushed back the boundaries of space exploration as mankind reaches out beyond the bounds of Earth.

Space’s Deepest Secrets airs Tuesdays at 8:00 PM on Science Channel.