Danielle reveals details of sex life with Mohamed on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Danielle reveals some details of her sex life with Mohamed on this week’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? — saying the last time they got cozy between the sheets was three months into their relationship.

She makes the comments as the pair prepare for their court date, and Danielle goes to speak to a friend to try and get him to testify against Mohamed.

She then starts telling her friend how she believes Mohamed was having sex with someone else after they got married, because the last time they got cosy between the sheets was three months after they tied the knot.

However, Danielle ends up upset when her friend struggles to take her side in the whole feud between the pair — saying he’s “neutral”.

Also on this week’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Pedro meets with Chantel’s family and they tell her he must put her above his mother — with the episode seeing the couple reach breaking point.

The episode also sees Russ and Pao both get lucrative offers, while we also see him getting extremely uncomfortable about some of the risque outfits she’s wearing for modeling shoots.

Meanwhile, Jorge and Anfisa adjust to life apart and Alexei and Loren find it hard making a big decision.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.