Danielle freaks out as Cody tells her ‘everything’ is wrong on Married at First Sight

It’s one month into the marriages on this week’s Married at First Sight — and Danielle DeGroot is left freaking out about her marriage to Cody Knapek after he tells her “everything” is wrong.

The three couples — including Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon and Ashley Petta and Anthon D’Amico — have just one more month together before they must decide whether to stay married or get a divorce.

And as the couples celebrate their major one-month milestone, it’s visibly evident that something is bugging Cody as he and Danielle share a walk in the city at night.

He rests his head on his arm and sighs as the pair stand by the waterfront. Danielle can tell something is not sitting right with him, but she doesn’t know what.

She asks him: “What is it?”

He says: “Just everything.”

Looking worried in an interview with producers, she says: “I don’t know if something is seriously wrong. I just see that he’s upset and I’m really worried.

“I’m kind of freaking out about it.”

Meanwhile, trouble is also afoot for Ashley and Anthony as they fall out while celebrating their one-month anniversary.

The row comes as the pair play cornhole, and Ashley, who hasn’t played in a long time and is struggling, decides to quit.

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.