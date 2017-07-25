Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller breaks down in tell-all special: ‘I probably won’t survive’

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller breaks down in tears multiple times on an Abby Tells All Exclusive special tonight on Lifetime — while talking about her legacy and her time in prison.

Miller is currenly serving a 366-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Victorville, CA, after being convicted earlier this year on 20 counts of fraud.

The tell-all special, filmed before she went behind bars, sees her reveal her fears about prison and what the future holds for her.

She admits to interviewer Jedediah Bila that she made “lots of mistakes”, and says: “I probably won’t survive.”

At one point Bila asks: “You speak about your teaching with such pride, are you worried that your teaching which is really, to me, what I’m hearing…that’s why you started here because you were passionate about teaching and these kids. Are you worried that that’s going to be lost in all this?”

Miller says: “I…I can’t worry about it. I know what I did. I know what I did for kids. I gave kids a new life, a life they would never have had without me. She adds: “No-one can take that away from me.”

She also accepts responsibility for her actions, saying: “I’m doing the time. I am taking the blame.”

As well as the interview, the Abby Tells All Exclusive focuses in on Abby’s final days of freedom before she went to prison.

It also spotlights the highlights and low points from her past, and includes footage of her last dinner with friends and the moment she entered the Federal Correctional Institution.

During the interview, Miller also reveals what fans can expect from her when she is released.

Abby Lee Miller gets candid with The View's Jedediah Bila in an exclusive sit-down interview, next Tuesday at 9/8c on Lifetime! Posted by Dance Moms on Tuesday, July 18, 2017

The Dance Moms: Abby Tells All Exclusive airs tonight at 9/8c on Lifetime.