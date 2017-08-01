Dance Moms premiere shows Abby Lee Miller’s studio in chaos ahead of sentencing

This week on the season premiere of Dance Moms, Abby Lee Miller’s sentencing day is coming up soon and the word spreads like wildfire around the moms.

Last week on a special episode we saw Abby’s ride into prison as she tucked into some last minute pasta and then broke down in tears as the reality of her new situation dawned.

Everyone is worried about Abby and are keen to find out what her plans are for after she is locked up. But she seems to be ignoring what is looming over her and at one point even starts acting quite strangely, leaving some of the women wondering if she is OK.

It seems than think about the court case Abby would rather get on with work at the dance studio and creates a dance group to help Ashlee and Bynne’s family deal with their own court fight.

Something is up with Abby and the moms are seriously confused! Posted by Dance Moms on Tuesday, August 1, 2017

