Dan Savage, Katty Kay, Richard Clarke on Real Time with Bill Maher

On tonight’s Real Time with Bill Maher, sex and life advice columnist Dan Savage is the top-of-show interview guest, while counter-terrorism expert Richard A. Clarke is the mid-show interview guest.

The roundtable guests are legal analyst Dan Abrams, news anchor Katty Kay and conservative political analyst Michael Steele.

Chicago native Savage is a frequent panelist on Maher’s show. He is a columnist, an LGBTQ advocate, hosts Savage Lovecast, and is the founder of the It Gets Better project, a group supporting LGBTQ youth.

Savage offers straightforward and to-the-point sex advice in his column, Savage Love. His own Irish Catholic upbringing was the source material for the now-canceled ABC sitcom, The Real O’Neals.

Mid-show interview Clarke was recently on CNN where he discussed the Russian controversy within the Trump White House.

He said: “The Donald Trump administration that we have seen so far is one in which he directs the activities. He’s the one who’s making the decisions.

“I can’t imagine that the son-in-law would feel free to freelance without Trump knowing what he was doing.”

On Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Michael Flynn’s alleged involvement in proposing a Kremlin back channel, Clarke said: “If this isn’t ignorance, and it certainly doesn’t look like just ignorance, why are they doing it?

“Why is there a Russian under every rock? Who is getting what out of this?”

ABC News chief legal analyst Abrams, part of Maher’s panel, recently spoke about the Comey hearings and Trump’s “privileged” status with regards to his private conversation with Comey.

He said: “The problem is [Trump] waived confidentiality on it by discussing these matters publicly previously.

“[Also], you can’t use executive privilege to cover up alleged misconduct, and that’s effectively what Comey is saying that he is doing here.

“So I think the notion that this is somehow privileged communications is simply not going to hold up.”

Real Time regular and BBC reporter Kay recently went on American media to claim that Europeans must get used to terror attacks like the Manchester bombing.

She told MSNBC’s Morning back in May that Europeans must accept that terrorists will continue to strike out because “we are never going to be able to totally wipe this out.”

Another frequent Real Time guest, Steele rounds out the panelists. Former RNC Chairman and co-host of Steele & Ungar on SiriusXM, he has said that he thinks Democratic Congressional Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is toxic and the reason Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff lost in the congressional race in Georgia on June 20.

He said: “As you see to this day, you have the [Democratic] party torn — should we push her out, should we keep her in — and this election on Tuesday was a reflection of that power struggle in that it worked to the advantage of Republicans by just making the case, we don’t need to re-hire her as Speaker of the House.

“She is the key example of what’s been wrong with Washington, why do we want to go back?”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT on HBO.