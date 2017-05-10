Dan Bilzerian and Kevin Lee feature on The Filthy Rich Guide Season 3 premiere

The Filthy Rich Guide Season 3 kicks off with a look at professional poker player and party animal Dan Bilzerian and gets the inside take on lavish celebrity weddings from Kevin Lee.

Dan Bilzerian is known as the Instagram Playboy King for his frequent documentation of his lavish lifestyle.

As a trust fund beneficiary, professional poker player and occasional actor Bilzerian likes to party hard and is not shy about showing off his wealth or the many women who hang out with him.

He also organises various social events and even dabbles in recording music.

Bilzerian also has a keen interest in the military and at one time he was enrolled in the Navy SEAL training program.

He never entered service but maintains an interest and is a big supporter of the US military.

He’s also a controversial figure with various law suits being taken against him in the past, including one by adult actress Janice Griffith whom he threw off a roof as part of a Hustler photo shoot.

She was supposed to land in the pool but her foot reportedly hit the edge and ended up broken.

Celebrity wedding planner Kevin Lee is famous for organising lavish and stylish Hollywood events and celebrity weddings, his clients demand only the best and that comes at a steep price.

This week’s The Filthy Rich Guide also looks at the crazy prices for some expensive car washes, and life hacks that cost a small fortune.

He burned $2,000,000! This guy burned $2,000,000 in cash to stay warm. True story.(The Filthy Rich Guide premieres tomorrow at 10p ET on CNBC) Posted by The Filthy Rich Guide on Saturday, May 6, 2017

