Couples celebrate their first holiday together on Married at First Sight

This week on Married at First Sight, the couples enjoy their first holiday together as they celebrate Labor Day.

If you’re dating someone and it starts to get serious then going on a short break together or a week long vacation is a great way to get to know each other a bit better. It’s also a good way to find out how you get on when you spend a lot more time in each other’s company without escaping home. Likewise when the first big holidays come up and you gather friends to celebrate, them meeting your new partner can be a nervous experience for all involved.

However, the couples on the show have bypassed all that and now anything that is not clicking is about to get magnified as they celebrate their first holiday together.

Pastor Calvin Robertson visits to help them celebrate but they might need more than a prayer if their marriages are to last.

Last week Nate was dealing with his mother’s disapproval at marrying a stranger and really wanted to convince her it was the best decision he’d made.

Married at First Sight Trouble in paradise? #MarriedAtFirstSight Posted by Married At First Sight on Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Married at First Sight airs on Thursdays at 9 PM on Lifetime.