Couple whose eating stops them having sex on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

This week on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, couple Sam and Nicole hit a bump in the road on their journey to their slimmer selfs.

The pair have been together for more than two years, but over that time they have both put on a lot of weight. Sam reckons she has gained 50lb and Nicole more than 75lb.

They have both agreed to try and get into shape with Khloe’s program but Sam doubts Nicole’s commitment.

While out celebrating on tonight’s episode of Revenge Body, Sam is appalled by the sheer amount of junk food Nicole is shovelling in.

Sam has to leave the table and confesses to their mutual friend that it is hard to find someone attractive when they are acting like that.

She also admits that they seem more like friends, having not been intimate for over eight months!

Also on this week’s Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, a son who used to play college football is sick of his dad poking fun at his moobs.

Watch Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian – Softball Sweethearts & Former Footballer at 8/7c on E!