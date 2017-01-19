Monsters and Critics

Couple whose eating stops them having sex on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

Couple Sam and Nicole on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

Sam, left, and Nicole, middle, are in for a bumpy ride on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

This week on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, couple Sam and Nicole hit a bump in the road on their journey to their slimmer selfs.

The pair have been together for more than two years, but over that time they have both put on a lot of weight. Sam reckons she has gained 50lb and Nicole more than 75lb.

They have both agreed to try and get into shape with Khloe’s program but Sam doubts Nicole’s commitment.

While out celebrating on tonight’s episode of Revenge Body, Sam is appalled by the sheer amount of junk food Nicole is shovelling in.

Nicole (right) and Sam (left) have put on more than 120 pounds between them since this photo

Nicole, left, and Sam, right, have put on more than 120lb between
them since this photo was taken a few years ago

Sam has to leave the table and confesses to their mutual friend that it is hard to find someone attractive when they are acting like that.

She also admits that they seem more like friends, having not been intimate for over eight months!

Also on this week’s Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian, a son who used to play college football is sick of his dad poking fun at his moobs.

Watch Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian – Softball Sweethearts & Former Footballer at 8/7c on E!

