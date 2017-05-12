Country singer Darius Rucker takes the stage on Undercover Boss

This week on Undercover Boss, country singer Darius Rucker puts on an elaborate disguise as he seeks out new talent.

Rucker had six top 40 hits with his rock band Hootie & the Blowfish and then went on to release an R&B album, before moving to the country genre.

His 2008 album Learn to Live spawned several singles that made the number one spot on the Hot Country Songs chart, the first black artist to manage this since 1983. He continued this success by being the first black artist to win the New Artist Award from the CMA and released a second hit album in 2010.

He’s currently working on what will be his fifth album in the country genre, but he is also keen to find new talent.

Let the transformation begin. Here's a sneak peek at Friday's Celebrity Boss with country music superstar Darius Rucker. Posted by Undercover Boss on Wednesday, May 10, 2017

To this end he goes in the makeup chair and undergoes a transformation that makes him unrecognisable with a wig and prosthetics. He then runs an open mic evening in search of some new singers and is impressed with what he sees.

Rucker also spends some time working as a roadie and takes a walk down Austin’s Sixth Street, where he is on the look out for street musicians with that something special.

Darius Rucker goes on a undercover journey to discover the next great musical acts in this Celebrity Boss sneak peek. Posted by Undercover Boss on Thursday, May 11, 2017

Undercover Boss airs Fridays at 8:00 PM on CBS.