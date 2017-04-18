Monsters and Critics

Cosplay Melee take the law into their own hands with vigilante superheroes

Cosplay Melee

Cosplay Melee goes vigilante superhero!

This week on Cosplay Melee it’s time to check your radiation dose and put your underwear over your pants as the contestants take on a superhero challenge.

We are not talking clean cut all-American goody two-shoes type heroes. Oh no, this time it those on the edge of society, who walk a darker path, blurring the edges of right and wrong. This week the cosplayers have to create the ultimate vigilante superhero.

Will they pull it off and have something to crow about or will drive them bat crazy and be seen as a real punisher?

Cosplay Melee airs Tuesdays at 10:00 PM on Syfy.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages