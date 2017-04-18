Cosplay Melee take the law into their own hands with vigilante superheroes

This week on Cosplay Melee it’s time to check your radiation dose and put your underwear over your pants as the contestants take on a superhero challenge.

We are not talking clean cut all-American goody two-shoes type heroes. Oh no, this time it those on the edge of society, who walk a darker path, blurring the edges of right and wrong. This week the cosplayers have to create the ultimate vigilante superhero.

Will they pull it off and have something to crow about or will drive them bat crazy and be seen as a real punisher?

They’re not just cosplayers, they’re SUPERHEROES! 💥 Watch the #CosplayMelee challenge in action TOMORROW at 10|9c on @Syfy. pic.twitter.com/wrIbVKg8vP — Cosplay Melee (@CosplayMelee) April 17, 2017

Cosplay Melee airs Tuesdays at 10:00 PM on Syfy.