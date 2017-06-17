CopyCat Killers spotlights Breaking Bad inspired killing of Regan Jolley

This week CopyCat Killers spotlights the murder of Regan Jolley, who was killed by her Breaking Bad obsessed boyfriend and then disposed of in a bath full of acid.

33-year-old Jolley and her veteran boyfriend Jason Hart met at a drug treatment facility in Spokane, Washington. where she had been staying with her two young kids as she tried to clean up her life. Initially their relationship seemed to be going great and it is thought the pair moved in together.

However, Jolley was unaware of 27-year-old Heart’s obsession with the Breaking Bad TV series and is mental issues. At some point in June 2013 Hart strangled Jolley and then tried to dispose of her body in a bath of drain cleaner.

The body was found by Hart’s friend and a fellow veteran, who then contacted the police.

During his trial Hart’s defense pointed out he was a heavy drug user and was also suffering from PTSD, but he was judged fit to stand trial and pled guilty to second-degree murder in exchange for a 14-year sentence.

