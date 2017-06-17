Cops season 30 premiere sees man fighting girlfriend’s son and wanted perp foot chase

Cops is back for an amazing 30th season and in this premiere episode a wanted man flees on foot and a man picks a fight with his girlfriend’s son.

A man gets carried away in an argument with his girlfriend and her son resulting him and the youngster getting into a fight. The cops break it up but there is not much they can do to sort out the fallout from this mess.

A wanted man flees from officers on foot and then makes a decision that is pretty desperate.

Later a woman’s boyfriend gets pulled over and his car searched. They find a gun with one in the chamber and some drugs but the woman insists her boyfriend is not a dealer. She also tells the cops she does not like them and eventually her focal complaints get her arrested.

Also a handy tip tonight, don’t try and hide in a trash can when the cops are chasing you with a dog…

