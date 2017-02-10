Monsters and Critics

Contestant Shon’s body shuts down on Discovery’s survival show The Wheel

Shon tells the medical team he is not ready to go home on this week's The Wheel

The Wheel contestant Shon Joyner takes himself to the limit on this week’s episode — after his body begins to shut down.

Just four remain of the initial six contestants on the Discovery survivalist show, where contenders must try to survive six different environments in South America over the course of 60 days.

Kat Dellinger and Josh Morin are already out, with Luke Soderling, Adam Kimble, Lindsay Phenix and Shon remaining.

But as they struggle to find enough to eat, Shon hits the wall when his body starts to give up on him. Footage shows him undergoing medical tests to check whether his body has already reached the danger zone.

Shon undergoing medical tests after his body starts to shut down

Meanwhile, Lindsay also struggles after losing more than 25-lb of her bodyweight.

And Luke finds it difficult to cope with the isolation as he starts to miss his wife and kids back home.

The Wheel airs Fridays at 10/9c on Discovery.

