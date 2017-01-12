Contestant Izzy loses plot as she struggles on Project Runway: Junior

Project Runway Junior gets too much for contestant Izzy on this week’s episode — after she struggles to create a design with the fabric she has chosen.

The 16-year-old, from Mount Pleasant, MI, can’t seem to take the pressure any more as she and the other designers make their creations for the latest challenge.

It sees the contestants making a look which women should be able to wear both in the day and at night.

But Izzy starts to flip out when she realizes that the fabric she has chosen just isn’t working. She says out loud as the others stand around: “I hate this! What am I doing? What did I pick this ugly fabric! I’m upset. I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Fellow contestants Chris and Chelsea walk over to try and help her out, with Chris suggesting she is losing confidence due to the pressure of the contest.

He says in a piece to camera: “I guess it’s the stress of the competition that makes her question herself so much.”

Meanwhile Chelsea tells her: “This is so different from what you usually do.” She then describes Izzy’s creation as “confused” and “having a “vampire, Scottish girl vibe”.

Izzy’s own analysis isn’t much better, saying it reminds her of a “weird creepy sun dress”. She admits: “I have to completely restart. I think it’s my only option.”

