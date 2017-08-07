Common housefly helps solve murder of Marcus Garner on The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead

This week on The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead, a common housefly proves useful in solving the murder of Marcus Garner.

December 5, 2012 in Harrisburg, Penn, and 37-year-old Marcus Garner’s decomposing body is found in a garage.

Garner’s family reported him missing after a week and suspected he’d been killed.

The autopsy showed that Garner had been shot in the head and the common flies were used as a means of establishing an accurate timeline, essential later when Eric Johnson was arrested for the murder

Garner had quite an extensive criminal record and was known to the Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean McCormack. When Johnson was in court for killing Garner McCormack told the judge that there was much more to Garner than his criminal activity.

He reminded the judge that he was also a father and husband who’d be sorely missed by the people who loved him.

Johnson pleaded no contest to third-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He was ordered to serve 13-40 years for the murder.

The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead airs Mondays at 10:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.