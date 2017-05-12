Comey firing ignites Real Time with Bill Maher as House Intelligence co-chair Adam Schiff tops show

On tonight’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the shock firing of FBI director James Comey will be the hot topic.

This is unprecedented territory as the White House and Trump administration are giving the appearance of wanting to distance themselves from any possible proven Russian ties or malfeasance of any kind.

Maher’s top-of-the-show guest is House Intelligence Committee co-chairman (D-CA) Adam Schiff.

Schiff appeared on CNN and categorized the firing of Comey as “a brazen interference with a criminal investigation” but stopped short of calling it a cover-up by the Trump administration.

He added: “It’s incredibly disturbing at any level. First, you have it based on a recommendation from an attorney general who is supposed to have recused himself from an investigation.”

The mid-show interview guest is author Annabelle Gurwitch. Gurwitch is an actress, comedian, TV show host and New York Times bestselling author.

She hosts TBS’s Dinner and a Movie and has a new book, Wherever You Go, There They Are. The book is a humorous collection of essays that delve into the blood families and constructed families we have and make in life.

The roundtable guests are actor and director Jon Favreau, who is working on a film project with a Los Angeles chef as well as the live-action adaptation of Disney’s The Lion King, following 2016’s live-action The Jungle Book.

Also on the panel is frequent Real Time guest, musician Michael Render, aka Killer Mike. Mike is the son of a policeman and one-half of the band Run the Jewels.

His causes are for reducing gun crime, mediating and monitoring police violence and speaking out on various injustices. He wound up collaborating with El-P, former head of backpack rap label Def Jux. Together they became Run The Jewels.

The third panelist is Reason editor Matt Welch. His latest op/ed excoriates Trump’s firing of Comey and the Republicans for being “spineless”, saying: “The most important thing that conscientious senators can do is make damn sure that whoever the president appoints is not some authoritarian-leaning…toady.”

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Fridays at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT on HBO.