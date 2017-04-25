Cody’s pooping in the water right up till the end on Stranded with a Million Dollars

It’s the last two days on Stranded with a Million Dollars, and #TeamMakody is still determined to take out #TeamAlgina, even if they have to get crappy about it.

Literally.

For the second episode in a row, we see Cody contaminating the fresh water supply with his own feces. On camera.

It’s actually a little too much to watch. I could have done with a blurred screen.

First he poops, then he howls like a wild animal — in a very Lord of the Flies kinda way.

But will attempting to poison the water supply be enough?

Alex and Gina are so hungry and thirsty that they’re still threatening to quit right up until the last day.

Will production swoop in with yet another Hail Mary Temptation to save them? Or will they actually have to man up for another 24 hours?

Cody and Makani remain completely unapologetic about their tactics.

She was all about pooping in the water supply.

Will their dastardly deed — one that the show’s executive producer called “the biggest d**k move ever”—- win the game for #TeamMakody, or it will it jeopardize their status with Karma?

Stranded with a Million Dollars airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on MTV.