Cleverman exclusive: Charlotte struggles with ‘Hairy’ baby news

SundanceTV’s Cleverman will send chills up your spine tonight in new episode Dark Clouds.

In our exclusive clip below, Jarrod Slade (Iain Glen) is deep in an emotional exchange with a distraught pregnant Charlotte Cleary (Frances O’Connor).

She discovers she has tested positive for some “subhuman” DNA, and then realizes she has been impregnated with Slade’s baby which may be a Hairy.

The episode last week ended when Charlotte learned that her blood tests show traces of subhuman DNA.

But Slade knows the Hairypeople possess incredible immunity. Last week he and Everick injected some cancer into Koen’s blood sample, but his blood cells obliterated the disease.

Slade then sees it also kill smallpox, tuberculosis, and malaria.

Cleverman is a dystopian futuristic series steeped in Aboriginal mythology where humans and the “subhumans” called Hairypeople battle for existence in a hostile environment and politically driven police state.

This second season picked up with the destruction of the Zone and the Hairypeople hiding out of fear for their lives.

Koen grows in power and learns from Uncle Jimmy. Meanwhile, Waruu (Rob Collins) finds a new creature and is influenced by a rumored tale to a substance he believes can destroy the Cleverman.

His half-brother Koen (Hunter Page-Lochard), the chosen half-breed Cleverman, has a different idea and wants to bring all cultures together. Waruu is a constant undoing.

For Koen to accomplish his goals, he must defeat Waruu and the Government, both of which want to end his bid for unity.

With this season comes new characters including Jarli the Bindawu warrior (Clarence Ryan).

Cleverman’s cast includes Iain Glen, Frances O’Connor, Deborah Mailman, Hunter Page-Lochard, Rob Collins, Clarence Ryan, and Rachael Blake. Creatures and effects are by Weta Workshop. The series is based on an original concept by Ryan Griffen.

Watch our exclusive clip from this week’s Cleverman below:

Cleverman airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on SundanceTV.