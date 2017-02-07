Ciphers and bullion on The Curse of Oak Island

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, the Lagina brothers take action on the deciphered code and hear tales of gold bullion.

Rick and Marty reach back to the encoded map found last year and now, with the help of some friends, its deciphered.

The text appears to give some instructions as to finding a hidden chamber, could it be stuffed with gold or other treasure?

Halt do not hold up

Dig at forty feet with an angle forty N R degree the shaft is five hundred twenty two feet to enter the

rejd or a unmil Isante Cinq Pi Ed Atteinte lacham

They are told in a chamber could be several hundred tons of gold bullion. But if there is that much gold down in the tunnels, who put it there and why?

Even just getting it down there would be a struggle. Gold might be a dense element but 200 tons still takes up a lot of room. Each of the trays in the picture at the top of the article is one ton, so two hundred would require a big cavern to store it all.

This week’s revelations leads them to look again at The Money Pit and Smith’s Cove, but will this new information actually help them find anything?

As the digging gets underway once again, they pull up the remains of previous mining operations and make some new discoveries.

Last week we saw a Knight’s Templar connection, what will it be this week?

Catch The Curse of Oak Island – One of Seven at 9 PM on History.