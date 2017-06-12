Chuck will tell you what it takes to wear the 405 crown on Street Outlaws

This week on Street Outlaws, Chuck takes a look back every season of the show to see just how the racers took the top spot each time.

What were the strategies and skills that made each of them a winner and let them beat the pack to take the number one position on Big Chief’s OKC list.

There are so many factors that go into winning a race from the car, the driver’s skills, who can hold control their nerves and sometimes just who has the most bottle.

He also talks a bit about what it takes in order to capture that 405 crown.

Find out if you have the right stuff to become one of the top street racers in Oklahoma City or whether you should stick to your games console and order that new Prius.

Street Outlaws airs Mondays at 9:00 PM on Discovery Channel.