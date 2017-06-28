Chicken-calling 88-year-old and jump-rope record on Little Big Shots: Forever Young

This week’s Little Big Shots: Forever Young features a man breaking a national jump-rope record — and an 88-year-old woman who’s a champion animal-caller.

The hilarious episode sees Steve Harvey wowed by a string of older people as they show off their talents, some stranger than others.

We also get to see a 79-year-old rollerblader whose secret is he “loves women”, a sand artist, and a 93-year-old swing dancer who’s still going strong.

Watch footage from the episode below as Steve meets champion animal caller Bonnie Swalwell Eilert, and she demonstrates various calls — including for a pig and a chicken.

Little Big Shots: Forever Young is a spin-off of Little Big Shots which highlights extraordinary older people and their amazing skills.

Watch a full trailer for this week’s episode below:

Little Big Shots: Forever Young with Steve Harvey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.