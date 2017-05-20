Chicago tattoo parlour that was previously funeral home on The Dead Files

This week on The Dead Files, Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan are Chicago bound as they investigate a tattoo parlor that used to be a funeral home.

Perhaps it is not surprise that a former funeral home, now a tattoo parlor, has some unwanted resident of a paranormal nature. Reports of employees and customers being scared by unexplainable events and bad vibes leads the owners to call in Amy and Steve to help.

Old Town Tatu is a popular place with loads of regulars and a host of talented tattoo artist, but it is also well known for other reasons.

Former New York homicide detective Steve finds out that the wife of the owner of the original funeral home died under mysterious circumstances.

Meantime Amy reaches out and comes face to face with two entities who seem to enjoy watching the goings on in the parlor and sometimes do more than watch. She believes these spirits could be dangerous, but are they linked to the death Steve discovered?

Last week the intrepid pair checked into a haunted bed and breakfast where things really did go bump in the night.

Also check this cool photo that Steve posted on Twitter. It seems the hotel the team were staying were fans of The Dead Files and showed their spooky appreciation.

The Dead Files airs at 10:00 PM on Travel Channel.