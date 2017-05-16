Monsters and Critics
Chicago Fire Season 5 finale in pictures

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide inside a building with fire behind him

Kelly Severide feels the heat as he battles the blaze on the Chicago Fire season finale

Here’s your first look at the Chicago Fire Season 5 finale as we go through the highlights in photos.

The finale, Season 5 Episode 22, is called My Miracle and sees the squad and truck put in perilous danger as a warehouse erupts in flames — and gets out of control.

Casey ends up trapped inside as the inferno takes hold, but will he be able to find an exit?

Meanwhile, Dawson’s dad (guest star Daniel Zacapa) stays longer than he’s wanted at Dawson and Casey’s home causing them some real tension.

And elsewhere, Casey carries on his battle for his first responders Bill, Herrmann goes above and beyond to put a smile on a young boy’s face as he gets to meet his baseball hero.

Also, Mouch makes a decision that will have a big effect on his future.

The episode stars Monica Raymund, Jesse Spencer, Christian Stolte, David Eigenberg, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Yuri Sadarov and Joe Minoso.

Guest-starring this episode, alongside Zacapa, are Amy Morton, Kamal Angelo Bolden and Holly Robinson Peete.

Check out some of the key moments in the pictures below…

Severide battles the inferno at the warehouse

Kelly Severide inside a blazing building

Severide searches inside the building, before many of the team struggle to get out

Randall jumps into action as the team battle the blaze

Randall McHolland in his fire-fighting gear inside a smokey room

Christian Stolte as Randall McHolland during the fire scene

A pensive Hermann

A close-up of Christopher Herrmann in all his gear

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann as things get dangerous for the team

Randall checks everything is going as planned

Randall McHolland in his gear with a flashlight on his helmet

Christian Stolte as Randall McHolland as the squad try to beat the blaze

Joe Cruz radio’s Casey to make sure he’s ok

Joe Cruz uses his radio as he stands outside the building

Cruz desperately radio’s inside the building to check if Casey is ok

The team try to find out what’s going on inside the building

Gabriela using her radio as she stands outside the building

Gabriela Dawson radios the firefighters inside, but things are not looking good

Chief Boden and Cruz look on in shock at the inferno

Chief Boden and Cruz pictured looking up at the building

A worried Chief Boden and Cruz look up at the building

Dawson looks anguished as it seems Casey is trapped inside

Dawson, with a look of anguish on her face, uses her radio

Dawson looks close to tears as she hears news from inside the building

Cruz stands alone in front of the blazing building

Cruz stands alone looking up at the building

Cruz looks defeated as he stares up at the building

Chief Boden and Cruz head back to the blaze

Chief Boden and Cruz pictured walking towards the building

Chief Boden and Cruz head back to the building with their gear

Chicago Fire airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.

