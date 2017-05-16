Chicago Fire Season 5 finale in pictures

Here’s your first look at the Chicago Fire Season 5 finale as we go through the highlights in photos.

The finale, Season 5 Episode 22, is called My Miracle and sees the squad and truck put in perilous danger as a warehouse erupts in flames — and gets out of control.

Casey ends up trapped inside as the inferno takes hold, but will he be able to find an exit?

Meanwhile, Dawson’s dad (guest star Daniel Zacapa) stays longer than he’s wanted at Dawson and Casey’s home causing them some real tension.

And elsewhere, Casey carries on his battle for his first responders Bill, Herrmann goes above and beyond to put a smile on a young boy’s face as he gets to meet his baseball hero.

Also, Mouch makes a decision that will have a big effect on his future.

The episode stars Monica Raymund, Jesse Spencer, Christian Stolte, David Eigenberg, Taylor Kinney, Eamonn Walker, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Yuri Sadarov and Joe Minoso.

Guest-starring this episode, alongside Zacapa, are Amy Morton, Kamal Angelo Bolden and Holly Robinson Peete.

Check out some of the key moments in the pictures below…

Severide battles the inferno at the warehouse

Randall jumps into action as the team battle the blaze

A pensive Hermann

Randall checks everything is going as planned

Joe Cruz radio’s Casey to make sure he’s ok

The team try to find out what’s going on inside the building

Chief Boden and Cruz look on in shock at the inferno

Dawson looks anguished as it seems Casey is trapped inside

Cruz stands alone in front of the blazing building

Chief Boden and Cruz head back to the blaze

Chicago Fire airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.