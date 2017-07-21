Chewbacca drives Zachary Levi to Syfy Live From Comic-Con: Fan event still going strong

Epic fun is still going down at Syfy’s ongoing SYFY Live from Comic-Con 2017.
Today continues the event as the summer network event boasts three nights of live-to-tape, hour-long primetime specials broadcasting from seaside sunny San Diego.j
It’s a delightful nerd prom as the LFCC 2017 featured Chewbacca driving in host Zachary Levi yesterday, and continued the day with quiz games, entertainment and more all hosted by Levi.
The purpose of LFCC is to geek up the network’s fans with exclusive content, plus series’ first-looks and exclusive tantalizing interviews with the stars and creators to provide a fully immersive experience for the viewer.
Levi also played a game of “Plotline or Headline” with guests Craig Robinson and Adam Scott (Ghosted) who battled it out while Levi went on a “bender” with John DiMaggio of animated TV series Futurama.
It’s time to let your geek flag fly. SYFY will be on the ground at SDCC 2017 from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. Whether you’re into panels and screenings or parties and free swag, we’ve got you covered. See our full schedule below and get ready to geek out.
Remaining Syfy Con schedule, courtesy of the network:
Friday, July 21st
2:45 – 3:30PM: Con Man, ‘Cons and Fandom Culture with Alan Tudyk @ Ballroom 20
6:45 – 7:45PM: Sharknado 5 @ Room 6DE
Saturday, July 22nd
1:15 – 1:45PM: Krypton @ Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront
2:30 – 3:30PM: Wynonna Earp @ Room 5AB
2:45 – 3:45PM: Happy! @ 6BCF
4:00 – 4:50PM: The Magicians @ Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront
5:00 – 5:50PM: The Expanse @ Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront
5:30 – 6:30PM: Ghost Wars @ Room 6A
8:00 – 9:00PM: Channel Zero: No End House Screening @ Horton Grand Theatre
9:30 – 10:30PM: Blood Drive Screening @ Horton Grand Theatre
SYFY ON THE GROUND
Trivia Trolleys
Thursday, 7/20—Saturday 12PM–8PM
Sunday, 7/23: 11am–3PM
Cospital Carts
Thursday, 7/20—Saturday, 7/22: 10am-6PM
Sunday, 7/23: 10am-4PM
Cosplay Karaoke
Thursday, 7/20—Saturday, 7/22: 12PM-8PM
Sunday, 7/23: 11am-3PM
Geek Love Chapel
Thursday, 7/20: 3:30PM-5:30PM
Friday, 7/21—Saturday, 7/22: 3PM-6PM
Sunday, 7/23: 11am-2PM
SYFY Drumline
Thursday, 7/20—Saturday, 7/22: 1PM-6PM
Live From Comic Con
Thursday—Sunday, 11PM EST on SYFY
Fan Parties
Thursday, 7/20: 9PM-2AM
Saturday, 7/22: 9PM-2AM
In case you missed it, check out this clip from tonight’s show:
Syfy Live From The Con is Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22 on SYFY (11 p.m. – Midnight)