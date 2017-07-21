Chewbacca drives Zachary Levi to Syfy Live From Comic-Con: Fan event still going strong

Epic fun is still going down at Syfy’s ongoing SYFY Live from Comic-Con 2017.

Today continues the event as the summer network event boasts three nights of live-to-tape, hour-long primetime specials broadcasting from seaside sunny San Diego.j

It’s a delightful nerd prom as the LFCC 2017 featured Chewbacca driving in host Zachary Levi yesterday, and continued the day with quiz games, entertainment and more all hosted by Levi.

The purpose of LFCC is to geek up the network’s fans with exclusive content, plus series’ first-looks and exclusive tantalizing interviews with the stars and creators to provide a fully immersive experience for the viewer.

Levi also played a game of “Plotline or Headline” with guests Craig Robinson and Adam Scott (Ghosted) who battled it out while Levi went on a “bender” with John DiMaggio of animated TV series Futurama.

It’s time to let your geek flag fly. SYFY will be on the ground at SDCC 2017 from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. Whether you’re into panels and screenings or parties and free swag, we’ve got you covered. See our full schedule below and get ready to geek out.

Remaining Syfy Con schedule, courtesy of the network:

Friday, July 21st

2:45 – 3:30PM: Con Man, ‘Cons and Fandom Culture with Alan Tudyk @ Ballroom 20

6:45 – 7:45PM: Sharknado 5 @ Room 6DE

Saturday, July 22nd

1:15 – 1:45PM: Krypton @ Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

2:30 – 3:30PM: Wynonna Earp @ Room 5AB

2:45 – 3:45PM: Happy! @ 6BCF

4:00 – 4:50PM: The Magicians @ Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

5:00 – 5:50PM: The Expanse @ Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

5:30 – 6:30PM: Ghost Wars @ Room 6A

8:00 – 9:00PM: Channel Zero: No End House Screening @ Horton Grand Theatre

9:30 – 10:30PM: Blood Drive Screening @ Horton Grand Theatre

SYFY ON THE GROUND

Trivia Trolleys

Thursday, 7/20—Saturday 12PM–8PM

Sunday, 7/23: 11am–3PM

Cospital Carts

Thursday, 7/20—Saturday, 7/22: 10am-6PM

Sunday, 7/23: 10am-4PM

Cosplay Karaoke

Thursday, 7/20—Saturday, 7/22: 12PM-8PM

Sunday, 7/23: 11am-3PM

Geek Love Chapel

Thursday, 7/20: 3:30PM-5:30PM

Friday, 7/21—Saturday, 7/22: 3PM-6PM

Sunday, 7/23: 11am-2PM

SYFY Drumline

Thursday, 7/20—Saturday, 7/22: 1PM-6PM

Live From Comic Con

Thursday—Sunday, 11PM EST on SYFY

Fan Parties

Thursday, 7/20: 9PM-2AM

Saturday, 7/22: 9PM-2AM

In case you missed it, check out this clip from tonight’s show:

Syfy Live From The Con is Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22 on SYFY (11 p.m. – Midnight)