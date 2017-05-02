Chef Adam says Chief Stew Hannah has Resting B***h Face on new Below Deck Mediterranean

Hannah and Bobby are the only crew members back from last season on Below Deck Mediterranean.

And Bobby is looking for love again.

There’s a whole new crew to choose from, with several attractive women.

But it’s not going to work out well. It never does.

“I’m not looking to be wifed up,” deckhand Malia says.

Somebody breaks Girl Code, and next thing you know, everybody is yelling at everybody else.

“If I wanna go around and f*** everyone on this boat, that’s my prerogative,” Malia says.

You can imagine how that works out for a group of people in a confined space.

“Is this like a threesome?” Bobby asks.

“I kissed a f*****g whore,” the new chef, Adam, says bitterly.

He’s a piece of work, although he’s nice to look at.

He and Hannah hit it off about as well as Kate did with that utterly forgettable black guy who didn’t last a full season on Below Deck.

He also channels the infamous Ben.

He doesn’t care when the guests are unhappy – instead, he abuses the Chief Stew.

Even for something as simple as a request for no onions.

“Well that’s not going to happen, so they can fuck off,” Chef Adam says.

“I just give the guests what they ask for on their preference sheet,” Hannah says.

“What’s that? A resting b***h face,” Adam asks.

Yeah, he’s a charmer.

New Captain Sandy looks like she’s going to be a mess, but she has an excellent professional reputation.

It’s not her fault if her crew is too incestuous and ends up fighting over booty.

Because it looks like that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.