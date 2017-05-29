Cheating claims center stage as T.I. and Tiny split on The Family Hustle finale

Allegations that T.I. and Tiny cheated on each other before filing for divorce take center stage tonight on the finale of their VH1 show The Family Hustle.

Tiny confronts T.I, aka TIP, during a heated dinner about claims that he got together with new partner Bernice Burgos before they decided to split.

Meanwhile, T.I. also lays into Tiny over allegations she got cosy with boxer Floyd Mayweather, someone with whom T.I. has an ongoing feud.

The pair — who decide to separate during the episode — filed for divorce earlier this year. Their conversation comes after Tiny moved out their home.

Tiny says: “For those who don’t understand, TIP had some infidelities with a girl who I hired and that girl is one of the reasons I got my own house.”

She then tells T.I. over claims she and Mayweather got closer than just friends: “I ain’t intertwining my souls with no motherf*****. I ain’t doing none of that. It’s totally different to what you’re doing.”

When she says Mayweather treated her “like a woman”, T.I. hits back saying: “I spent millions on you, what the f*** are you saying?’

He adds: “The point is that you were with a dude that you know I’m at odds with.”

But she then lays it out plainly for him, saying: “I’ve never cheated on you. Ever slept with another man. Ever.” And she says that every time she’s spent time with Mayweather it’s been in response to something T.I. has done.

The pair decide to split after admitting that they have grown in different ways in the 17 years since they first started dating.

Tiny says: “I think that we have things that make us a little different. I think there are things that happen along the way, life, growth…that change a person.”

The T.I. and Tiny season finale airs tonight at 10/9c on VH1.