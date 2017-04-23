Charrisse overshares and Monique denies bragging on The Real Housewives of Potomac

This week on The Real Housewives of Potomac, birthday party time for Charrisse’s daughter and a hookah evening get a little awkward.

A hookah meetup chokes up a little when Ashley and Gizelle engage in some mischief. Monique denies that on first meeting people all she does is brag on about her four houses or that she enjoys a $250 bottle of wine.

Charrisse also relates a funny but slightly weird story from her youth when she fell off a scooter. Seems she came down hard on her poonani and had to have it iced in hospital. But she told her then boyfriend that she’d had stitches and that they couldn’t have sex for a while…

Gizelle’s mother also arrives for a visit and as we know sometimes a visiting parent can be a blessing and other times an interfering nightmare…

Also on this episode, Charrisse organises a birthday party for her daughter but drama arrives in the shape of Charrisse’s hubby

Never a dull moment when the Potomac women get together!

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.