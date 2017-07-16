Monsters and Critics
Charrisse claims Karen has a boyfriend called Blue Eyes on The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion

Charrisse in a green dress chats at the reunion

Charrisse has some gossip on Karen at the The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion

This week The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion special wraps up as the husbands join their wives to chat about the season and Charrisse spills about Karen’s squeeze.

Charrisse is busy defending herself and explaining the complicated social media spat that involved some random woman posting information about her infidelities. She points out that she never talks about other people’s personal lives but complains that they are always talking about her own love life. In particular she feels they just love dragging up her past mistakes, just as they start to fade.

Karen and two of the women look aghast as Charrisse spills

Karen looks less than impressed as Charrisse spills the beans

However, she also makes the shocking claim that Karen has a boyfriend and that is name is Blue Eyes, cue open mouths of disbelief from the other women!

RHOP mouth open in disbelief

OMG did Charrisse just say that…yep!

Also on this episode, Juan gets a chance to put his side of things, Ashley has a secret that she reveals and Monique and Gizelle face off.

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.

