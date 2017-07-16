Charrisse claims Karen has a boyfriend called Blue Eyes on The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion

This week The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion special wraps up as the husbands join their wives to chat about the season and Charrisse spills about Karen’s squeeze.

Charrisse is busy defending herself and explaining the complicated social media spat that involved some random woman posting information about her infidelities. She points out that she never talks about other people’s personal lives but complains that they are always talking about her own love life. In particular she feels they just love dragging up her past mistakes, just as they start to fade.

However, she also makes the shocking claim that Karen has a boyfriend and that is name is Blue Eyes, cue open mouths of disbelief from the other women!

Also on this episode, Juan gets a chance to put his side of things, Ashley has a secret that she reveals and Monique and Gizelle face off.

The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.