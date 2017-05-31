Chad Johnson, Todd Chrisley, and Marissa Jaret Winokur team up with their kids on Big Star Little Star

Chad Johnson, Todd Chrisley and Marissa Jaret Winokur join forces with their kids tonight on the premiere episode of USA Network’s hilarious new gameshow Big Star Little Star.

The series sees celebrity parents and their children team up and get tested on how well they know each other, with the winning pair landing $25,000 for a charity of their choice.

Host Cat Deeley asks them questions about each other as they sit next to each other, and then parent and child both have to write down an answer on the back of a star — in a bid to try and get the same answer.

But the show results in some hilarious moments when the parents and kids provide totally different answers.

The premiere sees Montreal Alouettes football player Chad and daughter Cha’iel vs. Chrisley Knows Best star Todd and son Grayson vs. Tony-winning actress Marissa Jaret Winokur and son Zev.

The show’s first season will air for six episodes over the coming weeks, with other celebrities set to appear including Phaedra Parks and son Ayden and Mario Lopez and daughter Gia.

Next week’s second episode features David Ross and son Cole, Teri Polo and daughter Bayley, and Howie Dorough and son James.

Watch footage from this week’s premiere below, which will leave you grinning…

Big Star Little Star airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on USA Network.