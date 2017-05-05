Chad Johnson and others appear in coffins on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition

In this week’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, things take a dark turn as the families have to say some unexpected farewells.

The family’s look a little nervous as Dr. Venus Nicolino and Dr. Ish Major explain that everything they do is designed to provoke a response, this is no conventional therapy.

In dramatic and almost disturbing scenes, family members appear dead in a coffin and their kin have to attend this mock funeral and read out a sort of eulogy.

Kendra Wilkinson struggles to read the card given to her as she stands over her mother Patti’s coffin. The pair had not spoken for years and Kendra still doesn’t trust her mother, believing she sells information about her to the press.

Paula also struggles as she walks out leaving Chad in his coffin. She tells Dr. V to let one of his children or baby mummas close his coffin. It looks like the chasm between them will take a lot more than a few episodes to heal.

Also on this episode, Kendra faces up to her mom and the Sorrentinos’ brotherhood implodes.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition airs on Fridays at 9/8c on WEtv.