Ceaser not impressed with Karlie’s Jamaica antics on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

This week on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Ceaser finds out from the Web that Karlie has been frolicking with her ex in Jamaica and he’s not happy about it.

Karlie is keen to work her charms on Ceaser as she tries to feed him some tasty morsels but he’s more interested in getting to the bottom of what exactly she was doing in Jamaica.

He says he went back to Harlem and everyone was laughing at him!

She says Joc being there was nothing to do with her and tells Ceaser that the only thing that Joc did to her was apologise.

Karlie says that she needed the closure after what was the worst relationship she’s every been in.

However, her ‘baby Ceaser’ is not impressed and tells her he should have know Joc was going to Jamaica and that he would be at her grand opening.

Also on this episode, Rod has questions for Jasmine and Stevie is surprised by Joseline.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta airs on Mondays at 8:00 PM on VH1.