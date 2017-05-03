Ceaser gets intimate with Karlie Redd as Dutchess sees red on Black Ink Crew

Karlie Redd seduces Ceaser in a steamy spa scene on tonight’s Black Ink Crew season finale — while his ex Dutchess sees red over his new store in Atlanta, telling him: “I’m coming for everything that is mine.”

The tattoo boss throws a big party to celebrate the opening of the new shop in the ATL — meaning we can expect Black Ink Crew Atlanta any time soon.

But while there he gets a bunch of flowers with a threatening note from Dutchess, before he gets officially served.

Meanwhile, Karlie Redd is meant to be showing Ceaser around Atlanta so he can get a feel for the city as he busies himself expanding his empire.

But she then dupes him into going to a spa with him where she strips down into her bathing suit to reveal all her assets.

Ceaser is trying to be all business-first but with Karlie in full-on seduction mode, he can’t help but resist — ending up getting cosier to her than he had planned.

Also on this week’s Black Ink Crew season finale, Miss Kitty refuses to back down from Dutchess despite being sprayed by pepper spray during a visit to her home.

And Richard has to decide whether or not whether his marriage is worth saving.

Ceaser starts seeing "Redd" on the SEASON FINALE of #BlackInkCrew TOMORROW at 8/7c! Posted by Black Ink Crew on Tuesday, May 2, 2017

The Black Ink Crew season finale airs tonight at 8/7c on VH1.