Ceaser finds out Dutchess had been cheating on him for months on Black Ink Crew

This week on Black Ink Crew, Ceaser find out Dutchess cheated on him whilst they were together.

We all know the slick business man has trouble keeping control of his wandering eye, but now it seems the Black Ink boss is getting a taste of his own medicine.

He gets a message from a dude who met Dutchess a year ago in a club, while Ceaser and Dutchess were engaged. He tells Caeser he’s been sleeping with her ever since, right up until she met the football player after splitting with Ceaser.

The guy has some very specific information in the message that only someone who knew Dutchess really well would know, the rest of the crew look pretty shocked!

Meantime, Kitty tries to clear the air with Dutchess and Bae is feeling loved up.

Also on this episode, Richard and his wife struggle with the tragic loss of their child.

Last week saw Sky get a promotion from Ceaser, though it remains to be seen how that works out.

Black Ink Crew airs Wednesdays at 8:00 PM on VH1.