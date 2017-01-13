Cast of History’s SIX ‘had butts kicked’ in Navy SEAL boot camp to prepare for roles

SIX star Barry Sloane has revealed the cast “had their asses kicked” to prepare them for their roles on History’s new military combat drama series.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour, he said they endured “four days of hell” at a boot camp which they all went through in preparation for the show.

He added: “We owed it to the veterans to get our ass kicked — and we did.”

Co-star Edwin Hodge also spoke out about the harsh training they were put through to condition them for their roles. He said: “We had fears tested that we did not know we had.”

The first season of SIX, which premieres on January 18, follows members of Navy SEAL Team Six, who see a mission to eliminate a Taliban chief in Afghanistan go wrong when they find a US citizen working with terrorists.

Walton Goggins plays Richard “Rip” Taggart, an ex-SEAL haunted and suffering trauma after making a questionable decision in the war-torn country.

Two years later, his former SEAL brothers must rescue him when he’s captured by the terrorist group Boko Haram.

Inspired by real missions, the series shows a little known or seen world of America’s elite Special Forces unit – including what these SEALs deal with personally and in life-and-death decisions to serve their country.

Also speaking alongside Sloane at the TCA press tour were co-stars Kyle Schmid, Edwin Hodge, Dominic Adams, Nondumiso Tembe, Brianne Davis, Nadine Velazquez, and creators and executive producers William Broyles and David Broyles.





History’s SIX premieres Wednesday, January 18 at 10pm ET/PT.