Casey Cott: Who is actor who plays religious rapist Lucas Hale on Law & Order: SVU?

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit tonight guest stars actor Casey Cott as Lucas Hale – a member of a church group who rapes a woman and claims he did so for religious reasons.

In the episode, Conversion, he uses God as a defence to his attack on a girl in his church group, telling officers: “It was curative intercourse. I was saving her soul.”

The Law & Order guest appearance is one of Cott’s first major roles, but he is already well known to fans of The CW for playing Kevin Keller on Riverdale, the live-action Archie Comics adaptation.

He’s been so good in that series that producers have just signed him up as a regular for the second season.

In Riverdale he plays the son of Riverdale’s sheriff and is Betty Cooper’s best friend. He also got romantically involved with Joaquin DeSantos, played by Rob Raco.

His Law & Order: SVU role is only his second other screen role to date.

He only started acting in the last few years after he decided to pursue a career in the industry when he was studying at Boston University, later transferring to the Carnegie Mellon School of Drama.

Before his Riverdale role he had only appeared in the theater. He is also trained as a singer.

But he’s already on the road to making it big — with a growing fan base, evidenced by his over half a million fans on Instagram.

He has two siblings, Carly Cott and actor Corey Cott, who played Jack Kelly in the Broadway musical Newsies.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.