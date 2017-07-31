Carspotting on Discovery: Guys in their 20s make huge sums restoring classic muscle cars

The premiere of Carspotting on Discovery is finally here — with the series showing three guys in their 20s making huge sums revamping old and abandoned muscle cars.

The show focuses on Imports & Classics and Cascadia Customs in Lynden, Washington, and the three guys at the center of the companies, brothers Carlos and Pedro Becerra and their best friend Niko, who is a walking encyclopedia of car knowledge.

Cameras follow them as they hunt in remote locations across the Pacific Northwest for long-forgotten cars, targeting those that are the most sought after and will make them the biggest profits.

In the premiere the trio harness new technology by using a drone to find and look through a hidden collection of abandoned classics in a remote woodland area, before buying four of them.

But they’re then up against the clock when they have to turn the wreck of a 1970 ‘Cuda into a real-life Hot Wheels car in tip-top condition for a client who falls for it.

All the guys are in their 20s and have been fascinated by all things cars since they were young. Imports & Classics is a collector vehicle marketing company, while Cascadia Customs is their custom hot rod shop.

Carspotting will air as part of Discovery’s Motor Mondays, with the first episode showing after Street Outlaws: New Orleans.

Meet the guys, starting with Nico…

Niko Bio Niko knows more about classic cars than most gearheads twice his age. Posted by Carspotting on Sunday, July 30, 2017

And brothers Carlos…

Meet Carlos Carlos has the drive and the know-how to take the Carspotting business to new heights. Posted by Carspotting on Saturday, July 29, 2017

And Pedro…

Meet Pedro From piloting the Carspotting drones, to getting his hands dirty in the shop, Pedro can really do it all. Posted by Carspotting on Friday, July 28, 2017

Watch a trailer for Carspotting below:

Carspotting Series Premiere Start your engines! The Carspotting Series Premiere is right around the corner. Posted by Carspotting on Thursday, July 27, 2017

Carspotting airs Mondays at 10/9c on Discovery.