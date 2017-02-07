Caroline Stanbury gets a right royal send off on the Ladies of London Season 3 finale

This week on Ladies of London, Caroline Stanbury gets a great send off as she moves to Dubai and Sophie Stanbury tries to clear her name.

Caroline Stanbury has been planning her move to Dubai all season and now it seems she is finally ready to go. With a brand new house that she helped design waiting for her and way better weather than London, will she miss her fellow ladies?

Meantime, Sophie wants clear her name and prove that she is not always gossiping and betraying trust. She calls Adela and asks her to confirm that she never told her what Caroline Stanbury said about her, but Adela throws her under a bus and says she did blab. Loose lips might sink ships but they can also sink friendships it seems.

Also on this week’s finale, Caroline Fleming gets some news on her cookery book, Marissa makes a big decision and Juliet has something to celebrate.

You can read the interview we did with Marissa Hermer about her cook book here.

Also check out the bonus Ladies of London blooper reel from the season below.

Watch Ladies of London – Dubai Felicia at 8 PM on BRAVO.