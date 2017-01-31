Cardi B told to ‘swallow her kids’ on Being Mary Jane

In this week’s all-new episode of Being Mary Jane, an interview with smack-talking Mercedes — played by reality star Cardi B — causes Mary Jane (Gabrielle Union) to erupt.

The scene then becomes a bona fide social media sensation after being filmed.

The clip shows a very classy Cardi B is holding court in the green room with some tittering hangers on, as she spies Mary Jane walking in the hall.

She says: “That some diddy-ass bitch right there.”

Mary Jane turns heel and heads right into the green room to face off, saying: “Listen you backwards ass country ‘Bama bitch, I was trying to help you!”

“Help me do what? I don’t need your damn help! Do you know what I am? I’m Mercedes,” says Cardi B.

Mary Jane continues her tirade, saying: “Bitch, you a Buick, okay? You breed for a living!”

Cardi B adds gasoline to this mess, saying: “I breed for rich men, what the hell do you do beside walk around here trying to act all white and cute and whatever?” Wow.

Mary Jane offers some birth control advice and says: “Next time, swallow your kids!”

Cardi B is apparently clapped back at this point in the conversation and says: “Swallow my kids? I’m getting the bad bitch out of you. Look at you!”

In Season 4 of Being Mary Jane, Kara (Lisa Vidal) has arranged Mary Jane to be a correspondent on Great Day USA, with the end game to become a national lead anchor.

At Great Day, Mary Jane meets her idol, veteran lead anchor Ronda Sales (Valarie Pettiford), and realizes people you idolize are often flawed.

Things of course are further complicated as Mary Jane’s love life is layered like a cake, falling for Lee Truitt (Chiké Okonkwo), a successful British stand-up comedian.

But seriously, this clip….

Season 4 Episode 3 of Being Mary Jane airs tonight, Tuesday, January 31, at 10pm ET on BET.