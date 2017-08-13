Can Tyrion convince Dany not to burn everyone alive on Game of Thrones?

Tyrion on Game of Thrones may be lacking in the military strategy department but he knows politics. Can he convince Dany not to burn everyone alive?

Tyrion needs to convince Dany that turning those you disagree with to ash is not the basis of good government.

Tyrion will no doubt be concerned that Dany is in danger of becoming too reliant on her dragons. More than that, she enjoys using them and witnessing the destruction they unleash a bit too much.

Like a kid who starts abusing small animals, he may have to say, “We need to talk about Dany”.

Now, I saw her actions in the latest battle as part of war. She opted not to attack her enemies in a populated city full of whores and sh** slingers.

She attacked well-armed soldiers on a field. She is nowhere near mad queen territory. Yet.

Tyrion may find it difficult to reason with Dany given his track record of late and especially if Jamie is a prisoner he is trying to talk her out of killing.

Tyrion’s counsel is what Dany needs most at a time when he is the most vulnerable and she trusts him the least.

