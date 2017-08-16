Brown family’s new home revealed on Alaskan Bush People

The new home of the Brown family from Alaskan Bush People is revealed on this week’s episode — along with footage of them bidding their final farewell to their Alaskan homestead Browntown.

The family initially moved to California so Ami could undergo treatment as she battles lung cancer, which has reportedly recently worsened.

Reports claim they have since set up home in Colorado.

Where in the world will the Browns move next? Take your guess and find out on tomorrow's all-new episode! Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

New scenes on this week’s episode show Bear, Rain and Snowbird bidding an emotional goodbye to Browtown after the family decided to up sticks due to Ami’s health issues.

We also see nostalgic footage of when they first arrived on the remote island, and find out where they have moved to.

We told last week how several members of the Brown family have become more active on social media in recent months after leaving Alaska.

It came after Gabe Brown posted emotional messages on Instagram revealing he was suffering from a broken heart.

New footage from Alaskan Bush People was delayed earlier in the season so producers would try and give fans the most recent footage possible of the Browns.

Last week’s episode saw Ami begin her treatment for cancer.

This Wednesday on Alaskan Bush People Tomorrow: The sound of the Bush when no one's there to hear it. Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.