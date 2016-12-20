Brothers move Money Pit drill in search of golden object on The Curse of Oak Island

On this week’s episode of The Curse of Oak Island, the Lagina brothers move their Money Pit drilling rig to look for a mysterious golden object.

The brothers are really desperate to find something this season and so they make the decision to move the drilling operation from the classic Money Pit location to a new one.

They hope to find out what the mysterious golden object that is showing up on the cameras is, but as we’ve seen many times on the show, all that glitters is not gold.

Moving into the woods with metal detectors reveals multiple hits, but is there anything of value beneath the ground?

The team get digging to see what’s down there, as costs mount any kind of valuable find would really help the operation.

Last week they were pretty sure they were about to hit the jackpot on the main Money Pit, but the pit has thwarted many before them and seems to have done so again…for now.

Watch The Curse of Oak Island – Circles in the Wood at 9 PM on History Channel.