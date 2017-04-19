Brittani and Sean revisited on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?

Everyone loves a success story, and tonight’s My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? sees two of the saddest 2016 My 600-lb Life stories revisited.

There’s happy news to share, as both people featured, Brittani and Sean, are making different levels of progress losing weight and reclaiming their lives.

Up first is Brittani. Last year we met her as she shared her imprisonment from her weight and extreme food addictions. Brittani described living in her body as “pain and sadness”.

Her body disgusted her at 605-lb, but with Texas weight loss specialist Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s help, she has shed 300-lb.

Before was a different tale.

She lamented in her first 600-lb segment that she could not remember a time waking up that didn’t hurt. Her daily slog reinforced her severe depression.

Brittani would survey herself in the mirror and feel utter shame. She even said on camera that the human body should not look the way her body looks. She refused to be undressed around her husband.

It got so bad that she had reached a point where she could not care for herself. She would wash and still feel as if she smelled bad.

Now she has the souvenirs of extreme weight loss, which is heavy hanging skin. The pounds are off but the elasticity of her skin is shot. Now she must endure incremental skin surgeries spaced out over time.

One of Dr. Nowzaradan’s success stories, Brittani’s tale will inspire people to never give up.

One of the saddest My 600-lb Life stories ever was Sean, who at 26 clocked in at near 900-lb. Sean’s morbid obesity was a death sentence.

Not only was weight an issue, his skin was festering in every fold. Obese people often have to deal with constant heat rashes, which can turn into open sores that smell and need constant tending.

Sean also had a massive lipedema on his side adding to the weight issues. His mother and a helper had to bathe and dress his wounds daily.

To urinate or defecate, he had to maneuver himself to the end of the bed and just let gravity hopefully land his waste in a giant wash bucket.

Now Sean has made some lifestyle changes. And after going on Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s weight loss program and electing a sleeve bypass operation, he subsequently lost over 300-lb.

However, there’s a potential problem as Dr. Nowzaradan believes Sean’s immobility is hampered by the actions of his mother.

Is she undermining her own son’s health? Dr. Nowzaradan has seen this kind of enabling and codependent behavior before.

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.