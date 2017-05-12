Bridal Buddy from Shark Tank: Where to buy slip that helps brides go to loo

This week’s Shark Tank season finale features the Bridal Buddy — a slip that can be worn underneath a wedding or other gown to help women go to the bathroom.

Having a long gown and trying to sit on the toilet is not an easy task, and often means you have to go to the loo with someone else — ie one of your bridesmaids — if you’re wearing one.

That’s where the Bridal Buddy comes into play. You wear the light slip underneath your dress and then when you need to relieve yourself you can just pull it up and bag the dress in it until you’re finished.

It was invented by divorced mom Heather Stenlake, from The Poconos, Pennsylvania.

She came up with the idea after realising how hard it was to go to the bathroom on your own when you’re wearing a long dress.

It’s an answer to the age-old question of “How am I going to the toilet in this thing.”

Will the Sharks say yes to this bridal business? 👰💍 Posted by Shark Tank on Friday, May 12, 2017

There are two different kinds of Bridal Buddy, a white one to go under a wedding dress, and a black one for when you are wearing a formal gown on a special occasion.

If you think they look hilarious, just imagine the joy on the bride’s face when you give her one as a bridal shower gift.

The slips are currently available on the Bridal Buddy website for $39.95 for the white one and $29.95 for the black one. They are also available on Amazon and Etsy.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.