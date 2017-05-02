Briana Renee branded ‘two-faced liar’ by Christy Gibel on Little Women: LA

Christy Gibel brands Briana Renee a “two-faced liar” on this week’s Little Women: LA, in a high-drama episode which also sees Briana stunned to find out her son Maverick may need an invasive operation.

Footage sees Christy pull up Briana over plans to use her old PR firm. It comes after Terra Jole, who describes Briana as “desperate for attention”, said Briana tried to steal her manager earlier in the season.

Tonight, Christy tells her to her face: “I just don’t think it’s ok that you go with my old PR company.”

However, Briana is not the only one in the spotlight this week after Terra gets the breakthrough she’s wanted for a long time being able to write a book, as she meets her editor for the first time.

But Elena, who’s been having troubles in her friendship with Terra for a while now, accuses her of yet again not putting her family first — and questions whether she was right to make Terra godmother of her twins.

LWLA_EP611_20 TUES_Lifetime_HD_Final Spots.mp4 Don't lie around the women of Little Women: LA, they will call you out. Posted by Little Women on Saturday, April 29, 2017

Little Women: LA airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.