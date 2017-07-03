Briana DeJesus talks about her new baby’s father Luis in Teen Mom 2 special

New Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has revealed details about the father of her new baby — in footage from a special episode which introduces her to the show on MTV.

The 23-year-old, who was previously on 16 and Pregnant in 2012 and then Teen Mom 3 in 2013, gave birth to her daughter Stella Star on Sunday.

She already has a five-year-old daughter named Nova.

In tonight’s Teen Mom 2 special — The New Mom — she talks about her new baby daddy Luis and how she asked him not to Google her past TV appearances.

Apparently when they met he had no idea who she was or that she’d appeared on previous TV shows.

However, we suspect that Luis must have checked out the previous shows — who wouldn’t? Especially when he found out he was going to be appearing on one!

Briana, of Orlando, Florida, reveals she is also unsure exactly how Luis will react to being featured on Teen Mom 2, which she signed up to star in back in March.

He’s a lot older at 31 but she says in the clip below that they hope to really build a life together, including moving in and eventually even getting married.

She says: “We’ve been just, trying to figure it out for the sake of this baby. You know, we want to move in together. Hopefully I would like to get married.

“All this grown-up stuff, because now I’m an adult not 16 and pregnant.”

The TV veteran is also a little worried about telling her sister and mother that she is about to be back in the public eye.

Watch a clip from the Teen Mom 2: The New Mom special below.

The Teen Mom 2 special The New Mom airs tonight at 10/9c on MTV. The new season premieres Monday, July 17, at 9/8c on MTV.